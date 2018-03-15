Your Weekend

"Roar and Pour" Beer Festival
The "Roar and Pour" beer festival at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo is this Friday.
This event meant to cater to its older crowd.
It will feature brews from several local breweries including Mad Duck, Tioga-Sequoia, Lagunitas, Firestone, Southgate, and Tactical Ops.
Since it is the first event, there's only a limited amount of tickets being sold.
Tickets are $40 for zoo members.
For non-members, tickets are $45 until the day of the event, when they go up to $50.
Admission includes unlimited beer tastings and one commemorative glass.
Food is available for purchase.
The event runs from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM.
For more information on the event: click here.
Alley Wave Alley Party
Broadway Event Center, a new venue in Downtown Fresno will be hosting their first Alley Wave Alley Party on St. Patrick's Day.
This event is like no other in downtown.
The party will be in the alleyway between Broadway and H Street, and Inyo and Mono Streets.
This is a free event and welcomes all ages.
There will be food trucks, vendors, live music and DJ's along the alley.
The party starts at Noon and goes until 1 AM.
For more information on the event: click here.
Fresno FC Inaugural Home Game
Nearby in Downtown, the Fresno Football Club will be playing their first home game against the Las Vegas Lights.
The game starts at 7 PM at Chukchansi Park
Tickets starts at $17.50.
For more information on the event: click here.
Irish Fest
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style at Irish Fest this Saturday in Downtown Visalia.
Irish Fest features over 30 flavors of local craft brew.
Money from this event benefit the charity efforts of the Visalia Breakfast Lions as well as the Rawhide Baseball Foundation for Kids.
All guest must be 21 or older.
There will be food trucks and live music.
Tickets are $35 if purchased before the event and $45 at the door. For non-drinkers tickets are $10.
Irish fest starts at 1 PM at Rawhide Ballpark.
For more information on the event: click here.
Bunny Cares
Easter is just a couple weeks away and this Sunday the Easter Bunny will hop by the Sierra Vista Mall.
He will be hosting "Bunny Cares." It's a sensory-friendly photo session for families of children with special needs.
This event runs from 8 AM until 10 am.
Families are encouraged to reserve a spot.
Visits with the Easter Bunny are free and photos will be available for purchase.
For more information on the event or to reserve a spot: click here.
