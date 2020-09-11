Creek Fire

Fresno bakery selling cookies to raise money for firefighters battling Creek Fire

Eddie's Bakery will be selling these cookies from September 11 to September 18 to raise money for firefighters battling the Creek Fire.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local bakery is trying to help first responders and those affected by the Creek Fire the way they know best: by making cookies.

Starting Friday, Eddie's Bakery, located on Herndon and Cedar in northeast Fresno, will be selling donation cookies to raise money as the Creek Fire rages in nearby mountain communities.


Each cookie is $5 and they will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis and the bakery will not be taking orders. The profits will be going to Central Valley fire departments that are battling the blaze, according to the bakery.

The bakery posted that they are sold out for the day on September 11, but that they'll be making hundreds of cookies every day and continuing the fundraiser until September 18.

Eddie's Bakery is open from 6 am to 6 pm from Monday through Saturday and from 7 am to 3 pm.

