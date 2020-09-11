Fresno bakery selling cookies to raise money for firefighters battling Creek Fire

NOW: After selling out of Creek Fire fundraising cookies at Eddie’s Bakery- the staff is hustling to make more. The 5 dollar a piece cookies sold out in just 2 hours and benefit those impacted by the devastating fire. pic.twitter.com/QSarnSvJSS — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) September 11, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local bakery is trying to help first responders and those affected by the Creek Fire the way they know best: by making cookies.Starting Friday, Eddie's Bakery, located on Herndon and Cedar in northeast Fresno, will be selling donation cookies to raise money as the Creek Fire rages in nearby mountain communities.Each cookie is $5 and they will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis and the bakery will not be taking orders. The profits will be going to Central Valley fire departments that are battling the blaze, according to the bakery.The bakery posted that they are sold out for the day on September 11, but that they'll be making hundreds of cookies every day and continuing the fundraiser until September 18.Eddie's Bakery is open from 6 am to 6 pm from Monday through Saturday and from 7 am to 3 pm.