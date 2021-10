KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Corcoran man was arrested earlier this week accused of child molestation.Renee Brizuela was arrested Wednesday after a child molestation report was filed on Monday.During the course of the investigation, officers say they believe Brizuela committed several acts of molestation of the past year.He was booked into the Kings County Jail and is facing several charges. He is being held on $1.4 million bail.