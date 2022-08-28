Man shot and killed near northwest Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being shot in northwest Fresno on Saturday night.

Fresno Police say that around 6 pm, they received a report of shots fired at an apartment complex on Cornelia Avenue near Parkway Drive, just off Highway 99.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. They tried to give the man medical assistance, but he died on the scene just before 6:20 pm.

Detectives will now search the area for evidence, witnesses and any video surveillance that may have captured the shooting.

At this time, there is no information on a suspect in the crime.

This was the second deadly shooting in Fresno in just 12 hours.