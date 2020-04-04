CA ranks near the bottom of all states in completing coronavirus tests, new data show

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Even as state and local authorities work to expand testing capacity, California ranks nearly at the bottom among all states in completing coronavirus tests per person, according to an ABC analysis of national data.
California completed 835 tests per 1 million state residents over the last three weeks, according to the data.
That puts California at number 50 in a ranking of states plus Washington D.C. That's a drop from last week when the state was ranked 46.
Only the state of Oklahoma completed fewer tests, 542 per 1 million people.
Meanwhile, New York has completed the most tests per 1 million people, at more than 12,000.
The analyzed data came from The COVID Tracking Project and state health departments.
State and local officials note they are opening new testing centers as quickly as they can.
"We're more broadly looking to expand points of access and the rapidity of the diagnostics on the test, and that remains stubborn," said Gov. Gavin Newsom at a briefing.
These numbers don't mean tests aren't being conducted. But the state has a massive backlog of tests that have been taken, but the results still need to be processed. Two-thirds of the estimated 92,500 tests are still pending.
