Coronavirus

Apple launches tools to connect users with COVID-19 guidance from Centers for Disease Control

Apple on Friday launched new tools to connect users with information from health authorities about the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

The company said the tools will ask users "a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or a loved one" and will offer "CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider."

The tools' guidance does not replace advice from a doctor, Apple said. They were created in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

The tools are available as both an app (named COVID-19 in the App Store) and a website. Apple said users in the United States can also ask Siri "How do I know if I have coronavirus?" to access additional information.

It does not require users to sign-in, and Apple said user responses will not be sent to Apple or to "any government organization."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronavirusgovernmenttechnologyapplemobile appcenters for disease control
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News