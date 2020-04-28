Coronavirus

Ten COVID-19 cases confirmed at Fresno Dycora Manchester nursing home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County public health officials have confirmed 10 coronavirus cases inside of the Dycora Manchester senior living facility in central Fresno, according to administrators at the facility.



They tell us nine residents have no significant symptoms, but one is hospitalized. No staff members have been diagnosed with the virus.

The facility moved the nine COVID-19 patients into separate living areas with several precautions, including plastic walls.

Earlier on Monday, 10 residents were confirmed positive for COVID-19 at the Linwood Meadows nursing home in Visalia.

Linwood Meadows became the third nursing home in Visalia to have an outbreak, with the other two happening at Redwood Springs and Lindsay Gardens.

Redwood currently has 114 residents and 60 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirty-eight residents and 14 staff members have tested positive at Lindsay Gardens.
