Coronavirus

Ten residents test positive for COVID-19 at Linwood Meadows; third Tulare County nursing home with outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ten residents at Linwood Meadows nursing home in Visalia have tested positive for COVID-19 as Tulare County Public Health grapples with another outbreak at a nursing home in their county.

The public health department made the announcement on Monday, and added that they'll be working with the facility and the state to ensure the facility is following proper guidelines regarding PPE and care.

The outbreak at Linwood comes as Tulare County is already dealing with two other outbreaks at nursing facilities in their jurisdiction.

The first happened at Redwood Springs, which is owned by Plum Corporation, the same ownership group as Linwood Meadows. Redwood currently has 114 residents and 60 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The second outbreak happened at Lindsay Gardens, with 38 residents and 14 staff members testing positive for COVID-19 there.

All three facilities are in Tulare County.
