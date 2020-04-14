Coronavirus

Fresno doctor books one-way flight to NY to help medical workers overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases

By
"I've had end-of-life conversations with family members at home and hold up a phone for them as the patient is dying," says Dr. Ajit Rai.

This is the reality doctors on the front lines, like Dr. Rai is facing in the battle against COVID-19.

The Fresno-based anesthesiologist is now in New York, saying he didn't waste a moment in booking a one-way ticket to help his colleagues.

"They began telling me about the horrors they were experiencing in NYC hospitals," Dr. Rai said. "With elective surgeries ceasing, I felt an obligation to help my colleagues in New York City."

Dr. Rai works at UCSF-Fresno and CRMC but says he took a hiatus from his practice and received emergency credentialing to start working right away.

With nearly 200,000 cases in the state of New York, he says the health system is overcapacity.

Along with dozens in the ICU, he says patients are often dying alone.

"Because of how contagious this virus is, we don't want civilians going inside, even if that means seeing a family member who is about to pass," Dr. Rais said.

Dr. Rai says all the patients he helps have COVID-19. His own health is on the line.

"When you place that breathing tube, you can be exposed to a high-load virus," Dr. Rai said. "We try to take the precautions and focus on the greater good, and that is helping as many people as we can."

Dr. Rai says he plans to help as long as he can and calls on anyone who can help on the front lines to volunteer in hopes of keeping the numbers from rising.

"We have to mobilize manpower and that means doctors and nurses who are willing to relocate to provide care," Dr. Rai said. "This disease is real. If this hits, it can hit hard."

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew yorkcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkdoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News