Coronavirus

Flying United? Carrier anticipates flight cuts going into May

The uncertainty of the widespread coronavirus has prompted United Airlines to anticipate cuts to at least a fifth of its flights in May.

The airline already announced a 10 percent reduction of its domestic schedules and 20 percent cut of international schedules in April.

Other U.S.-based carriers including American, JetBlue, and Delta have already anticipated other cuts.

Of the new possible cut in flight schedules heading into May, United stated it will "proactively evaluate and cancel flights on a rolling 90-day basis" until it sees signs of a recovery in demand.
In addition, United CEO Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby are forgoing 100 percent of their respective base salaries until at least June 30, according to an SEC filing.

Where are the coronavirus cases in the U.S.?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonhealthunited airlinesaviationcoronavirusunited arilinesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News