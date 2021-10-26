Madera County now offering COVID-19 booster shots

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County is now offering three different booster shots at all COVID-19 vaccine clinics.Doses from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are available.Pfizer and Moderna booster shots are being offered only for people 65 years or older, those 18 or older that are immuno-compromised or anyone who works or lives in a high-risk setting. These groups can get their booster dose six months after their second shot.The Johnson and Johnson booster is recommended two months after the initial shot for anyone 18 and older.You can receive any of the three booster shots at the Madera County Social Service and Public Health Campus Tuesday through Friday from 12 pm to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 8:30 am to 3 pm.