Tulare County authorities warn of scammers claiming to be coronavirus contact tracers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County health officials are warning the public of callers posing as coronavirus contact tracers, and scamming people out of money.Authorities say the scammers are asking for financial information.COVID-19 contact tracers usually contact people who may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus, and will never ask for patients' financial information, officials say.Anyone with information on possible scammers is asked to call the Tulare County District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation at 559-636-5410.