scam

Tulare County authorities warn of scammers claiming to be coronavirus contact tracers

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County health officials are warning the public of callers posing as coronavirus contact tracers, and scamming people out of money.

Authorities say the scammers are asking for financial information.

COVID-19 contact tracers usually contact people who may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus, and will never ask for patients' financial information, officials say.

Anyone with information on possible scammers is asked to call the Tulare County District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation at 559-636-5410.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countycoronaviruscontact tracingscam
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCAM
Beware of quarantine puppy scams, warns BBB
Authorities warn about fake letter saying you must be tested for COVID-19 to receive benefits
Fresno County Sheriff's Office warning community of new texting scam
Bakersfield Police Department warning community of 'Circle Game' scam
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for attempted robbery at downtown Fresno bank
Fight involving 40 people ends in gunfire outside northeast Fresno store
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno, Tulare among CA counties where COVID-19 is most concerning
PG&E pleads guilty to 84 deaths in 2018 Camp Fire
Trump signs executive order on police reform
Protesters call on City of Fresno to defund police
Show More
Fresno Fire may remain understaffed due to budget constraints
3 people at Fresno State test positive for coronavirus, university says
2 arrested, 1 wanted for carjacking man in southeast Fresno
North Korea destroys inter-Korean liaison office as tensions rise
Man accused of being Golden State Killer to plead guilty
More TOP STORIES News