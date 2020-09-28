Health & Fitness

Family awaiting arrival of new baby sets up tailgate outside NC hospital due to COVID-19 admission restrictions

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. -- Coronavirus restrictions at hospitals mean visitors are being severely restricted and often even barred from entering.

This can be particularly hard for families adding new members.

A North Carolina couple expecting their first child were unable to allow any of their loved ones to visit.

But this didn't stop those loved ones from setting up outside the hospital. They put up a tent and held a type of tailgate in anticipation of the new arrival.

At the tailgate they created signs like "Push Maddie" and "Just say yes to the drugs."

After some birthing scares, Madilyn Mazur and her husband Michael Mazur welcomed their son on Sept. 25.



Michael Jr. arrived via c-section at six pounds and 11 ounces.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncbaby deliverybabycoronavirushospitalstailgate
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare Western HS basketball coach arrested for having sex with minor
Police identify man accused of stabbing 3 people during rally in north Fresno
Texas family hopes to repay Merced man who saved girl from drowning
New details in case of Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend
10-year-old Tulare Co. girl to be honored at Rose Parade
Fresno leaders discuss ways to reduce violence in city
1st case of flu, COVID-19 co-infection confirmed in NorCal
Show More
Young voters hold the future in their hands
Man slashed by knife during argument in Visalia
Seniors can skip DMV, renew drivers licenses by mail
Fresno St. announces Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval as interim president
Grocery stores prep as COVID-19 cases spike
More TOP STORIES News