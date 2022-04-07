nancy pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID, spokesman says

Nancy Pelosi Twitter: 'The Speaker is ... thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,' her spokesman tweeted

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks about the impact of the Jan. 6 attack by a mob loyal to then-President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the California Democrat said Thursday.

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided."

Pelosi, the top House Democrat, is 82 years old. As speaker of the House, Pelosi is second in the line of presidential succession behind the vice president.

RELATED: Is a 4th COVID vaccine dose needed right now? Doctors weigh in

Hammill announced Pelosi's positive test result just before Pelosi was scheduled to have her weekly news conference with reporters. Hammill said Pelosi is currently asymptomatic. He added that Pelosi tested negative earlier this week.

This is not the first time it has been reported that someone in close proximity to Pelosi has tested positive for COVID.

Last month, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, known as the Taoiseach, tested positive for COVID while attending a gala in Washington, DC. Pelosi was seen seated next to Martin at the gala in a photo from the event.

In July 2021, a senior aide in Pelosi's office tested positive for COVID.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.coronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldnancy pelosicovid 19
NANCY PELOSI
Infrastructure vote postponed despite Pelosi's efforts to push forward
Progressives call on Pelosi, Schumer to act on eviction moratorium
Committee set for Jan. 6 hearings amid Republican attacks
Jan. 6 commission collapses after Pelosi vetoes GOP selections
TOP STORIES
Senate poised to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court | LIVE
ABC30 partners with Poverello House for 'Call for Hope' telethon
City officials: Granite Park's improper insurance poses liability
10-year-old girl shot in northwest Fresno, police say
Enough fentanyl to kill 4.7M people found in CA minivan, DA says
Deals and discounts for National Burrito Day
Use early heatwave to prepare homes for Valley summers, officials say
Show More
CA landlord says tenants owe $100K in rent but can't evict them
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Madera County
CVS Pharmacy in southeast Fresno burglarized
Suspects in deadly Fresno bowling alley shooting plead not guilty
Text message scammer poses as man's friend, asks for gift cards
More TOP STORIES News