Rise in COVID-19 cases could mean shortages in essential items

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Limits on paper products such as toilet paper might be sticking around longer as coronavirus cases keep ticking up in the Central Valley and across the country.In Fresno, big box stores such as Target and Walmart are fully stocked with water, but paper product aisles are looking a little bare as they keep up with demand.Adrianna Myovich says it's nowhere close to what she experienced at the start of the pandemic."Definitely saw some of the panic," she said. "I definitely saw the shortage, saw some of the panic and some of the worry to get paper towels and some of the supplies."Myovich says after experiencing that, she's not worried."I haven't been concerned," she said. "I haven't seen anything that reflects earlier in the pandemic."Still, some major cleaning companies are having trouble keeping up with demands.Officials with Clorox announced last week they are, "Still not at a point where we can fully meet ongoing elevated demand.""You have this perfect storm now where America's supply chains are recovering from the the first wave of panic buying, and now you have the largest selling season of the year on top of that," says Mike Brackett, Founder & CEO of Centricity.Dr. William Rice, Marketing Professor at Fresno State, says it was fear, not necessity that motivated people to buy out certain items at the beginning of the pandemic, which may happen again."That's what happened," he said. "All people bought this out and it created this vacuum."Dr. Rice actually believes some companies may have too much supply now, and may try to promote the idea of a shortage, to sell off inventory.