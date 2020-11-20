Coronavirus California

Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in Central California

Looking for a coronavirus testing site? We created a map that makes it easy to find one near you.
By Lindsey Feingold & Alix Martichoux
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As part of the strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19, California is testing more than 150,000 people every day. Between state-run sites, city-run sites, healthcare providers and private companies, there are more and more options to get tested for the coronavirus in Central California.

A map made by ABC's data journalism team plots out every testing location in Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, and Tulare counties. Zoom in to the map below to see the options near you.


Having trouble viewing the map? Click here to open it in a new window.

The green pins show open testing locations, yellow pins show sites where testing is restricted to only certain groups, orange pins show temporarily closed locations and blue pins show locations that are scheduled to open. The red pins are testing sites that have since closed.

Click a pin on the map and you'll see the testing site's address, hours, the type of test(s) they conduct and contact information. Many testing sites require appointments, so it's best to call ahead or visit their website before heading over.

"There are no out-of-pocket costs for medically-necessary testing" in California, the state has said. If you have insurance, your insurance company will billed. If not, the state will cover the cost.

