How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

By Grace Manthey
People 12 and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a quarter of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming, Ohio, Montana and Kentucky, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont, Virginia, Connecticut and California.

In cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, where overall vaccine hesitancy is low, areas with a higher percentage of people of color also tend to have slightly higher hesitancy rates.

Explore the map below to see some of these patterns and to find out what the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy rate is in your area.


Having trouble viewing this map? Click here to view in a new window.

NOTE: This data is updated by the CDC, and we will as new data becomes available. The CDC data is through May 13 and we updated this page on June 9.
