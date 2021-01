Democrat TJ Cox officially concedes to Republican David Valadao in District 21 race

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After another close race for Congressional District 21, Democrat and incumbent TJ Cox officially conceded the race to Republican and former Congressman David Valadao.The concession comes just more than a week after Valadao declared victory in the race for the seat.Valadao has received 50.45% of the votes - 85,928 total, while Cox has received 49.55% of the votes at 84,406.Votes are still being counted from the district, which includes all of Kings County as well as portions of Fresno, Kern, and Tulare Counties.Cox released the following statement on Friday:Valadao declared victory in the race last week, releasing the following statement on November 25.