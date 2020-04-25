DUI driver crashes on top of electric fence in Tulare County, life-flighted to hospital

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 37-year-old man suffered major injuries after a single-car crash in Tulare County Friday night.Authorities say the man was driving at Road 34 and Ave. 56 near Alpaugh around 10 p.m. when he overturned and crashed on top of the fence.The fence, that the car landed on, had electricity running through it because it's used to keep livestock from leaving the property.When medical attention arrived, the man was being shocked and pinned in his car. The electricity was shut off and the man was eventually freed from the car.Officials say the man was life-flighted to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.Investigators say the man was driving under the influence at the time of the incident.