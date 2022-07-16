CHP investigating 2 deadly crashes in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly crashes in Visalia.The first happened on Highway 99 north of Betty Drive just before 9:30 Friday night.Investigators say a man in his 60s was killed when he crashed into a guardrail along the right-hand shoulder.His passenger was rushed to Kaweah health medical center for treatment.It's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.Just two hours before that, officers were called to Highway 99 north of Avenue 264.An Inglewood driver was killed when he crashed into a Nissan and lost control of his truck.The collision sent the truck into a center concrete wall before it overturned.Investigators say the 77-year-old was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.The driver of the Nissan was uninjured.The cause of the crash is under investigation.