One dead in crash after police pursuit in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is on scene of a crash that killed a person in Central Fresno on Thursday.The accident happened in the area of Olive and Cedar and involved two cars. According to police, it began as a traffic stop in the area of Olive and Fresno just before 4 p.m. When officers saw a gun in the suspect vehicle, the suspect drove off driving eastbound on Olive in the westbound lanes.Police pursued the suspect until his vehicle struck a pickup truck head-on, killing a person inside the truck. The suspect took off running and was eventually caught and arrested.