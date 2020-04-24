fatal crash

One dead in crash after police pursuit in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is on scene of a crash that killed a person in Central Fresno on Thursday.

The accident happened in the area of Olive and Cedar and involved two cars. According to police, it began as a traffic stop in the area of Olive and Fresno just before 4 p.m. When officers saw a gun in the suspect vehicle, the suspect drove off driving eastbound on Olive in the westbound lanes.

Police pursued the suspect until his vehicle struck a pickup truck head-on, killing a person inside the truck. The suspect took off running and was eventually caught and arrested.


This is a breaking news story, stay with Action News for the latest.
