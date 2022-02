CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local cookie shop is expanding with a brand new storefront. Crave Cookie is bringing its sweet treats to Clovis.The shop's second location will be at Tollhouse and Sunnyside.The first store opened in northwest Fresno in 2019.Managers say they hope to open the store by April 1 and will be looking to hire five people.While the new location won't have a drive-thru like the Fresno shop, the managers say the Clovis store will offer drive-up ordering and curbside pick-up.There will also be both indoor and patio seating.On top of cookies, customers can also pick a cup of coffee and various other drinks.