Fresno Fairgrounds opens as an animal evacuation shelter, donations needed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As evacuees are forced to flee from their homes, they're relying on community members to help them keep their animals safe.

It was the middle of the night when deputy manager of the Big Fresno Fair, Lauri King, knew it was time to evacuate, taking her family, livestock and belongings to the Fresno Fairgrounds.

"We did bring our animals, our cows are behind us, and my kids fair animals are here as well," said King.

Just days later, the Fresno Fairgrounds now serving as a shelter for any livestock displaced by the Creek Fire.

"We can take livestock, small animals, chickens, bunnies, we've got lots of goats and sheep," said King.

They're in need of supplies to keep animals fed. You can donate on their website.

Over at Longhorn Feed and Supply they're trying to help, collecting cash and supplies for all animal evacuation sites. You can donate here.

"This is in our backyard right now, these are our customers that also come down to us and support us," said Manager Kristi Dorrell. "It's our time to support them."

Getting animals to safety hasn't been easy.

"We're getting there and having to scramble, and these volunteers are having to scramble to capture these animals and get the animals caught and loaded," said Blake Cadigan with Evolution Quarter Horses.

Evolution Quarter Horses has already rescued thousands of animals from the Creek Fire, but stress that evacuees need to have their livestock ready.

Meanwhile, Clovis Animal Services is offering up their website to be used as a resource to help find lost animals.

Folks can upload photos of found or missing pets at clovisanimalservices.com to reunite them with their families.

