Creek Fire: Clovis Hills Community Church distributing donations to evacuees

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Since the Creek Fire began forcing people out of their homes, Clovis Hills Community Church has served as one of the busiest donation sites in the Valley. The church is now moving supplies to locations where they're needed most.Donation bins once filled to the brim at Clovis Hills Community Church are now empty.The essential supplies are in the hands of Creek Fire evacuees."Thousands came to bring donations and food and water," said Dr. Shawn Beaty, Clovis Hills Community Church Senior Pastor. "It's just been an incredible community. As tragic as it is for the mountains, it was very unifying for this community."After providing to thousands of families who fled the Creek Fire, some are beginning to return home.The Clovis church is moving donated supplies to new sites in communities most impacted."It will be right there at the base of where all those evacuations happened. Where people's homes have burned down," said Beaty. "It's just a better spot for people for the long term."On Friday morning, Clovis Hills Community Church will pass along remaining donated supplies to organizers set up at Ace Hardware in Prather. It will serve as the new site where donations will be collected and distributed.Supplies are also going to a location for those Creek Fire evacuees being housed in the South Valley."They are having to drive an hour to this distribution center to get stuff, so we partnered with Rise Church Visalia," said Beaty.The church is also a resource for people who evacuated the SQF Complex Fire. After weeks of seeing the needs of evacuees, a donation that Pastor Shawn recommends: gas gift cards."They are having to drive up the hill and look at their property and meet with insurance adjusters," said Beaty.Donation directly to the Red Cross are another way to give back. ABC news stations across the West Coast teamed up for a Day of Giving, raising over $500,000 for evacuee families who still need relief and will soon face recovery."They may need temporary housing. They may need permanent housing," said Cindy Huge from the American Red Cross. "Our caseworkers work one on one with these persons or families confidentially to make their recovery plan."The Red Cross also provides kits for people to sift through the remains of the destruction and helps families with the daunting process of putting the pieces back together.