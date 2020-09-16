Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Fresno laundromat washes clothes of fire evacuees for free

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Creek Fire has impacted thousands of mountain residents forced to flee in a moment's notice.

"It was really difficult. At 6 am, the sheriff came by with a bullhorn and said you must evacuate, you must evacuate now," said Garey Porter of Tollhouse.

Garey Porter is one of the evacuees. Porter is also known as Santa Claus in the Tollhouse area and was a fixture at Cressman's during Christmas, which burned down.

While his home is standing, he's been down in Clovis and recently got some help from a local laundromat.

"Since we only had limited clothes. We couldn't pack all our clothes. It was the perfect timing because I was down to my last pair of shorts. Frank picked it up and delivered the next morning," Porter said.

Frank Turner and his wife are the owners of Sudz in central Fresno. They just bought the business when the pandemic unfolded.

When they saw the devastation from the Creek Fire, they wanted to help.

RELATED: Creek Fire: Here's how you can help people, first responders impacted by massive wildfire

"We take a pretty major decision, 'How do I get my infant fresh clothes or get my kids clothes not to smell like smoke. They're pretty stressed about it and we take that off their hands, and I've seen teary eyes just from doing people's laundry," Turner said.
Frank picks up bags of clothing and washes and folds them.

He even washes the uniforms of firefighters and first responders, including those staying at the Wyndham Garden.

Signs are posted at the hotel and evacuees can reach out to Sudz's Facebook for some help.

They estimate they have done more than 100 loads of laundry in the first week and will double or triple that this week.

Sudz is also looking for a volunteer to help fold laundry. You can find details here

https://www.facebook.com/Sudz-109728670774770

Click here for the latest stories, videos from the Creek Fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoevacuationcreek firewildfirelaundromat
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Experts warn of 'disaster fatigue' in wake of Creek Fire, COVID-19
Creek Fire: 220,025 acres burned with 16% containment
Kamala Harris visits Fresno for wildfire briefing
Video shows Creek Fire overrun firefighters trying to save neighborhood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 220,025 acres burned with 16% containment
Kamala Harris visits Fresno for wildfire briefing
SQF Complex Fire: 107,101 acres burned, 12% contained
Video shows Creek Fire overrun firefighters trying to save neighborhood
Creek Fire: Some can go home after evacuation orders lifted
Fresno Co. judge orders Immanuel Schools to 'cease and desist' in-person instruction
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Intense video shows SQF Complex Fire approaching home
Some stay behind as SQF Complex Fires close in on Tulare Co. communities
Air quality remains unhealthy for Central Valley today
Woman killed by car after falling onto central Fresno roadway
Sequoia National Park shut down completely due to wildfire threat
More TOP STORIES News