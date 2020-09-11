Creek Fire: Anxious farmers, ranchers watch flames closing in

FRSNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Creek Fire is closing in on Roger Tweedy's cattle ranch on Pittman Hill Road but he hopes crews can keep the flames away from his 80 head of beef cattle and 20 calves."If that fire tops the mountains behind me, I'm gonna go. I'm getting to be an old man and I can't out-run it," says Tweedy.Visibility was better on Thursday. The hills were shrouded in smoke a day earlier.An evacuation warning has been issued for this area. Roger and his wife are ready to leave at a moment's notice.But this has been their home for 25 years and they've never been threatened by fire."Never in a million years did I think it would start farther north and make it all the way down," he says.Bulldozers cut fire breaks around his home.If Tweedy has to leave, the cows will stay. He thinks they'll be fine but knows the Creek Fire can move quickly.Tweedy knows fellow ranchers have already been hit hard by the fire.The US Department of Agriculture will offer disaster assistance through the Farm Service Agency for ranchers and farmers who suffer losses due to the Creek Fire. Call (559) 276-4794 for more information.