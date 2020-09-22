Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Fresno County residents who lost home re-enter area

Deputies expected the return to be a difficult one, and had mental health professionals on standby.
By , , and
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been an emotional three days for dozens of families who have lost their home to the Creek Fire.

They were allowed to see their burned properties for the first time.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, designated groups of residents were given the opportunity to go in and survey the damage to their properties - literally sift through the ashes.

Brian Barron was one of those who visited on Wednesday. He had owned a cabin near Shaver Lake for the past 15 years that was filled with irreplaceable items.

"My wife is still struggling more with it because it was all her mom's stuff, all of the memories, all the photo albums, all of her memories now they're really gone," he said.

Barron's journey up the 4 lane took him past charred trees and ravaged remnants of homes and businesses. Seeing his charred home was difficult.

His property was still smoldering in some spots. Some small metal wind chimes were still hanging from burned tree limbs, but nearly everything else was destroyed.

Barron said he's most heartbroken for his friends and neighbors who lost their primary homes and for the landscape that will take decades to recover.

"The whole drive, coming up through Alder Springs, the destruction, it's catastrophic," he said. "Our Sierra is gone, our Sierra is gone, and we won't see it back the way it was when we grew up here and that's kind of hard."

On Thursday, Ron Heitzman helped his sister-in-law Teresa sift through the rubble she and her husband Tom once called home.

"He (Tom) built this all with his hands. He had construction people from Shaver-Auberry area help him build it about 25 years ago," said Heitzman.

"This would have broken his heart to see all of his projects burned and destroyed like this."

Ron's brother lost his battle with cancer in May this year, leaving behind his wife, daughter, and granddaughter who are now trying to salvage what they can.

While house insurance will cover some of the damage, there are things that can't be replaced, like the peaceful view from the backyard.

A GoFundMe to help with living expenses is already halfway to meeting its goal. Too upset to speak on camera, Teresa says the community support inches them closer to rebuilding.

"We're going to pick up put one foot in front of the other, that's what we do," said Heitzman.

The family grabbed what they could while being evacuated. One of those items was the urn carrying Toms ashes.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said it wanted to let residents get a chance to go through their properties.

Over the next two days, people living off Auberry Road between Pinecone Road and Highway 168 will be able to see their property if it's been destroyed by the Creek Fire.



"We wanted to give them the one opportunity to actually set their boots on the ground, sift through what they can on their property and salvage any items they might want," said Tony Botti with the sheriff's office.

Deputies expected the return to be a difficult one and had mental health professionals on standby.

"Having to rebuild from the ground is truly traumatic for people," Botti said. "This is literally everything they own for many of them."

Residents haven't been allowed back since they were forced to evacuate more than 2 weeks ago, and the area remains under a mandatory evacuation order.

At the moment PG&E crews are working to restore power to the few homes still standing.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office plans on allowing entry into other areas as they become safe.
