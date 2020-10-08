Creek Fire: Bass Lake businesses take hit from both flames and pandemic

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With summer-like conditions that have stretched well into October, if this were any other year, you'd find hundreds of boats on Bass Lake as families soaking up the sun or enjoying their end of the season burger from Miller's Landing.

"It's what makes this place so special; it's just the traditions and seeing the same people every year," said owner Michelle Miller.


Open almost 40 years, she says this was a boating season like no other. They started six weeks late because of COVID-19 restrictions and were forced to end five weeks early because of the Creek Fire.

Miller says, "It's really nerve-wracking where you live in a community where your business and home are threatened."

Based on years past, she says that the September business would have made up for the business lost to the COVID-19.

Miller says, "We were obviously very grateful to have that busy heart of the summer, but this ending is actually pretty sad because we look forward to seeing all of our customers and saying goodbye for the winter until we open in the spring and we miss that whole section."


With full containment not expected until at least Halloween, the road to recovery is a long one. Law enforcement continues to patrol the area as re-entry and re-population efforts continue.

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue says, "I think people don't understand how much work goes into this. They assume once the bulk of people gets back in their homes that our involvement ends there."

Sheriff Pogue and crews spent Wednesday escorting families back to their homes and cabins to prepare for winter.

"We wouldn't let people go up there if it was a high danger area," said Sheriff Pogue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countybusinesscreek fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News