Riley's Brewing relaunches special brew to help firefighters displaced by Creek Fire

Officials say 10% of the Fire Brigade's future proceeds will go back to first responders and help raise awareness.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Almost a year after the Creek Fire, nearly all of the local volunteer firefighters are still displaced. Now, a local beer maker wants to help them.

Riley's Brewing, and other craft brewers, launched a drink called Fire Brigade back in November, raising $22,000 for firefighters who lost their homes.

Now the company is relaunching the beer in hopes of help even more.

You can find the beer at your nearest retailer or Riley's Brewing.

The new documentary "Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire" is a comprehensive look at one of the state's most significant natural disasters and how a community is coming together to build from the ashes.



