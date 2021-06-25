Riley's Brewing relaunches special brew to help firefighters displaced by Creek Fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10531795" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The new documentary "Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire" is a comprehensive look at one of the state's most significant natural disasters and how a community is coming together to build from the ashes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Almost a year after the Creek Fire, nearly all of the local volunteer firefighters are still displaced. Now, a local beer maker wants to help them.Riley's Brewing, and other craft brewers, launched a drink called Fire Brigade back in November, raising $22,000 for firefighters who lost their homes.Now the company is relaunching the beer in hopes of help even more.Officials say 10% of the Fire Brigade's future proceeds will go back to first responders and help raise awareness.You can find the beer at your nearest retailer or Riley's Brewing.