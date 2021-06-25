Riley's Brewing relaunches special brew to help firefighters displaced by Creek Fire

Riley's Brewing, and other craft brewers, launched a drink called Fire Brigade back in November, raising $22,000 for firefighters who lost their homes.
Now the company is relaunching the beer in hopes of help even more.
RELATED: Craft breweries create 'Fire Brigade' brew to benefit those impacted by the Creek Fire
Officials say 10% of the Fire Brigade's future proceeds will go back to first responders and help raise awareness.
You can find the beer at your nearest retailer or Riley's Brewing.
RELATED: Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire