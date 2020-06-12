Crews battling 3 brush fires near Pine Flat, residents being evacuated

Crews are battling three brush fires near Pine Flat in Fresno County.

Authorities are asking residents living near the fires to evacuate.

The fires broke out on Friday afternoon in the area of Lakeview Marina near the 33,000 block of East Trimmer Springs Road and have burned roughly 650 acres.

Deputies will be knocking on doors of homes in the area of Maxon Road and E. Trimmer Springs Road to warn residents and ask them to evacuate.

Several structures are believed to be threatened.

Firefighters from the Sierra National Forest are battling the blazes, with Fresno County Fire assisting.

Because it's very windy in that area right now, it could create challenges for firefighters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countypine flat lakebrush firefresno county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA nail salons will open next week, but Fresno Co. will delay opening
Man shot, killed in east central Fresno, police say
Anger, Action, Answers: A Central California Conversation
Central California coronavirus cases
Paso Robles shooting: Suspect shot to death, 4 officers wounded
Paso Robles shooting suspect was Valley native, had history of mental illness
2 injured in drive-by shooting outside southeast Fresno apartment complex
Show More
Dinuba family shares their grief after man killed in hit-and-run crash
Man shot by police Tuesday in northeast Fresno was unarmed, police say
Overpass in Lemoore will memorialize fallen police officer Jonathan Diaz
What we know about CA bars, gyms, pro sports, theaters reopening
Mexican mafia member Danny Roman murdered in Corcoran prison
More TOP STORIES News