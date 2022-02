FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A missing crop-dusting helicopter was found crashed in a Fresno County orchard early Wednesday morning.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of the missing aircraft around 11 pm on Tuesday.Deputies had been searching for the crop-dusting helicopter and its pilot all night.At around 3 am Wednesday, a fixed-wing plane involved in the search spotted the helicopter in an orchard near Sonoma and Chandler, northeast of Coalinga near Harris Ranch.The condition of the pilot has not been released.The FAA has been called to investigate the cause of the crash.