COVID-19 vaccine

Big retail pharmacies start administering COVID vaccines to young teens 12 and older

Parents or guardians of individuals under 18 years old can now schedule appointments on the pharmacies' respective websites.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Big retail pharmacies start administering COVID vaccines to young teens 12 and older

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big retail pharmacies, including CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens, will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to anyone 12 years old and older.

The Centers for Disease Control advisory committee voted to approve the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for younger teens. That means about 17 million kids are now eligible for their shot.

Parents or guardians of individuals under 18 years old can now schedule appointments on the pharmacies' respective websites.

RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

Rite Aid is also enabling schools and organizations to inquire about vaccine clinics directly with the company.

So far, around 153 million Americans have received at least one dose that's 58% of all adults in the country.

However, not all parents are quite ready to jump on board with their kids.

Pfizer is expecting to apply for emergency use authorization for children ages 2 to 11 in September in hopes of safely returning most kids to in-person learning.

RELATED: COVID vaccine clinic at Fresno City College begins giving shots younger teens 12-15

In California, county sites are also expanding their vaccine distribution to younger teens.

For more information on how to register your child for the vaccine, you can go to myturn.ca.gov or click here.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocaliforniahealthvaccinesrite aidwalgreenscvscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News