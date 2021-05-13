Big retail pharmacies start administering COVID vaccines to young teens 12 and older

The Centers for Disease Control advisory committee voted to approve the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for younger teens. That means about 17 million kids are now eligible for their shot.
Parents or guardians of individuals under 18 years old can now schedule appointments on the pharmacies' respective websites.
Rite Aid is also enabling schools and organizations to inquire about vaccine clinics directly with the company.
So far, around 153 million Americans have received at least one dose that's 58% of all adults in the country.
However, not all parents are quite ready to jump on board with their kids.
Pfizer is expecting to apply for emergency use authorization for children ages 2 to 11 in September in hopes of safely returning most kids to in-person learning.
In California, county sites are also expanding their vaccine distribution to younger teens.
For more information on how to register your child for the vaccine, you can go to myturn.ca.gov or click here.
