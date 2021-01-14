Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

But how do we know when and where we'll be able to get the vaccine?
Health departments in the Central Valley have set up several ways to get information about when COVID-19 vaccines will become available to you.
This page has what you need to know about vaccine distribution in the Central Valley and in California.
Make an Appointment in Your County
First Dose
Sign Up Using MyTurn
The state's online platform, MyTurn, which notifies you when it's your turn to get vaccinated and schedules vaccination appointments, is now available in Fresno County. Appointments will become available on MyTurn for the following week at the Fresno Fairgrounds. (For example -- appointments made on February 19 will be for the week of February 22.)
Click here to sign up with MyTurn.Those who do not have access to the internet can call: 1-833-422-4255.
Register Through a Provider
You can also find a full list of vaccinations sites in Fresno County and ways to sign up for vaccine appointment by phone or online by clicking here. (Keep in mind appointment availability may be full and you'll have to check back for future dates.)
If appointments are full or you're not yet eligible for the vaccine, you can notify the county of your interest in receiving a shot by clicking here.
Schedule Through Pharmacy
Some CVS Pharmacy locations in Fresno started offering vaccines on February 12. You can make an appointment here. (Keep in mind appointment availability may become full, and you may have to check back for future dates.)
Walgreens has started to give out COVID vaccines. In California, you'll have to sign into or create a Walgreen.com account to see if you're eligible. Those who are will be able to make an appointment. Click here to make an appointment.
Rite Aid has also begun scheduling COVID vaccine appointments. Click here to make an appointment.
Second Dose
Health officials will notify you when it's time to receive your second dose of the vaccine. You can sign up for VaxText to receive a text reminder for your second dose. Text ENROLL to 1-833-VaxText (829-8398).
Sign Up Using MyTurn
The state's online platform, MyTurn, which notifies you when it's your turn to get vaccinated and schedules vaccination appointments, is available in Kings County. Click here to sign up for MyTurn. You can sign up for appointments at state-run vaccination sites or at Adventist Health through MyTurn.
You can also find a list of the Adventist Health clinics and their phone numbers by clicking here.
Visit a Vaccination Clinic
The Kings County Health Department has partnered with ACHC to provide vaccines at several clinics in the county. Those currently eligible for a vaccine can sign up by calling one of the following clinics: (Keep in mind appointment availability may be full and you'll have to check back for future dates.)
Aria Health - Avenal: 148 King Street, 559-386-9000
Kings County Public Health - Corcoran: 1002 Dairy Avenue, 559-852-2002
Aria Health - Hanford: 329 W. 8th Street, 559-582-2500
Aria Health - Kettleman City: 304 Becky Pease, 559-386-4501
Aria Health - Lemoore: 209 C Street, 559-924-7005
Aria Health - Stratford: 20326 Main Street, 559-947-3500
Register Through a Provider
You can also find more appointments available through health providers by going to vaccinefinder.org.
Schedule Through Pharmacy
Some CVS Pharmacy locations in Hanford started offering vaccines on February 12. You can make an appointment here. (Keep in mind appointment availability may become full, and you may have to check back for future dates.)
Walgreens has started to give out COVID vaccines. In California, you'll have to sign into or create a Walgreen.com account to see if you're eligible. Those who are will be able to make an appointment. Click here to make an appointment.
Rite Aid has also begun scheduling COVID vaccine appointments. Click here to make an appointment.
First Dose
Schedule Through Madera Co. Health Department
Madera County health officials have set up three registration pages to vaccinate those who live or work in Madera County. You can register for your first vaccine dose by clicking here.
To help avoid wasting vaccine doses at the end of each day, Madera County has set up a waitlist for those who want to be notified about leftover vaccine doses. Click here to sign up for the waitlist.
Schedule Through Pharmacy
Some CVS Pharmacy locations in Madera started offering vaccines on February 12. You can make an appointment here. (Keep in mind appointment availability may become full, and you may have to check back for future dates.)
Walgreens has started to give out COVID vaccines. In California, you'll have to sign into or create a Walgreen.com account to see if you're eligible. Those who are will be able to make an appointment. Click here to make an appointment.
Rite Aid has also begun scheduling COVID vaccine appointments. Click here to make an appointment.
Second Dose
You can register for your second vaccine dose by clicking here.
You can notify Mariposa County health officials of your interest in receiving a vaccine by clicking here. Once you are eligible to receive your first dose, the county will contact you to schedule an appointment by phone. Those who do not have access to a computer can call: 209-259-1332.
To find out more information about vaccinations in Mariposa County call 209-966-1133.
First Dose
Merced County launched a new vaccine finder tool to better connect the public with a way to get a shot. Click here to check out the map.
Merced County now has a registration page to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. You can visit the website to schedule an appointment by clicking here. You can find the latest information on COVID-19 in the county by clicking here (Keep in mind appointment availability may be full and you'll have to check back for future dates.)
Schedule Through Pharmacy
Some CVS Pharmacy locations in Atwater started offering vaccines on February 12. You can make an appointment here. (Keep in mind appointment availability may become full, and you may have to check back for future dates.)
Walgreens has started to give out COVID vaccines. In California, you'll have to sign into or create a Walgreen.com account to see if you're eligible. Those who are will be able to make an appointment. Click here to make an appointment.
Rite Aid has also begun scheduling COVID vaccine appointments. Click here to make an appointment.
Second Dose
The Merced County Department of Public Health will contact people who received their first COVID-19 vaccine at the Merced fairgrounds to schedule a time and date for their second dose. Those who received a vaccine at the Merced College clinic should have had their second dose appointment scheduled onsite that day, officials say.
First Dose
Sign Up Using MyTurn
The state's online platform, MyTurn, which notifies you when it's your turn to get vaccinated and schedules vaccination appointments, is now available in Tulare County.
The app will help you sign up for vaccine appointments at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, which is now serving as large vaccination center, or at one of the pop-up OptumServe-run vaccinations sites. You can also call 1-833-422-4255. (Keep in mind appointment availability may be full and you'll have to check back for future dates.)
You can also find a list of Adventist Health clinics and their phone numbers by clicking here.
Register Through a Provider
You can also find a full list of vaccinations sites in Tulare County and ways to sign up for vaccine appointment by phone or online by clicking here. (Keep in mind appointment availability may be full and you'll have to check back for future dates.)
Schedule Through Pharmacy
Some CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens pharmacies across the county are now offering COVID-19 vaccines. (Keep in mind appointment availability may become full, and you may have to check back for future dates.)
Porterville CVS Store #02944:53 E. Olive Ave. in Porterville. Click here to make an appointment.
Tulare CVS Store #05551: 109 South West St. in Tulare. Click here to make an appointment.
Lindsay Rite Aid Store #05798: 262 North Highway 65 in Lindsay. Click here to make an appointment.
Visalia Rite Aid Store #05806: 5212 W. Walnut Ave. in Visalia. Click here to make an appointment.
Walgreens Store #9844: 416 W. Olive Ave. in Porterville. Click here to make an appointment.
Walgreens Store #3476: 100 W. Walnut Ave. in Visalia. Click here to make an appointment.
Walgreens Store #11407: 3010 N. Demaree St. in Visalia. Click here to make an appointment.
Walgreens Store #6683: 5328 W. Cypress Ave. in Visalia. Click here to make an appointment.
Walgreens Store #10201: 170 W. El Monte Way in Dinuba. Click here to make an appointment.
Walgreens Store #10002: 1418 E. Prosperity Ave. in Tulare. Click here to make an appointment.
You can notify the county of your interest in receiving a vaccine by clicking here.
Second Dose
Tulare County health officials will contact residents who have already received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose to schedule an appointment for their second dose by phone or email. The county says if you have not had an appointment scheduled within a week of the date for your second dose, call the Tulare County Public Health Department at 559-685-2260.
Vaccine Distribution Plans in Each County
FRESNO COUNTY
KINGS COUNTY
MADERA COUNTY
MARIPOSA COUNTY
MERCED COUNTY
TULARE COUNTY
Additional Vaccine Information
California COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Click here to read more about California's tier system for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. See how California is doing when it comes to rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine:
SEE MORE FROM OUR FULL VACCINE TRACKER HERE.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.