Cyclist hit by car, thrown off bike in southeast Fresno

A man was thrown off his bicycle and injured after he was hit by a car in southeast Fresno on Friday morning.Police said the man in his mid-40s was riding his bicycle between east and westbound traffic on Tulare when he was hit.The man hit the windshield of the car and was thrown off his bike while the bike went under the car.The cyclist suffered broken ribs, a broken hip, and a cut to the back of his head, but he is expected to recover.Officers say the cyclist was wearing dark clothing and didn't have any lights on him, and the driver just didn't see him.