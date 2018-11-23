BICYCLE CRASH

Cyclist hit by car, thrown off bike in southeast Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was thrown off his bicycle and injured after he was hit by a car in southeast Fresno on Friday morning.

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man was thrown off his bicycle and injured after he was hit by a car in southeast Fresno on Friday morning.

Police said the man in his mid-40s was riding his bicycle between east and westbound traffic on Tulare when he was hit.

The man hit the windshield of the car and was thrown off his bike while the bike went under the car.

The cyclist suffered broken ribs, a broken hip, and a cut to the back of his head, but he is expected to recover.

Officers say the cyclist was wearing dark clothing and didn't have any lights on him, and the driver just didn't see him.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bicycle crashbicycleaccidentFresnoTulareTulare County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BICYCLE CRASH
Law enforcement sees spike in auto-pedestrian accidents, issues stern warning
Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in Clovis
Man on bicycle dies in Selma after being hit by garbage truck
Bicycle rider killed after running red light, hitting car, Fresno police say
More bicycle crash
Top Stories
Sheriff's deputy's car crashes through bedroom window, missing woman by inches
Ouch! A man was stuck between two buildings for one hour
Fire breaks out in Madera home, crews battling blaze
FedEx driver fatally punches man yelling racial slurs
Uber rider blames dishonest driver over $80 charge on $3 fare
Suspect run over by own car at end of high-speed chase
Couple finds $1.8 million discarded lottery ticket while cleaning home
Away from home, Valley firefighters spend Thanksgiving helping at Camp Fire site
Show More
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Central Fresno apartments still without heat, rain causes flooding
Poverello House serves up warm meals for Thanksgiving to those in need
Class Pass coming to Fresno and letting people sample fitness studios
Shoppers spend Thanksgiving getting a head start on Black Friday sales
More News