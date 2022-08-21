Dads Cookies officially opens storefront in Valley

Dads Cookies had its grand opening Saturday to celebrate the company's first official storefront.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A farmers market favorite now has a permanent home.

Those giant, warm, gooey, cookies are now available in northeast Fresno.

Inside the Johnny Quick conveinance store at Willow and Alluvial, there's now a cookie counter.

The business launched at the start of the pandemic and has been featured at farmer's markets weekly across town.

Now, there will be one location you can always depend on and people showed up to check it out.

"We kind of thought a lot of the community would come out and want to buy some cookies for us, but we didn't know there was going to be this long of a line, so it's been pretty neat to see it," says owner Luis Sanchez.

Dads Cookies will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm.

You can order online and delivery is also available.

They will still be at farmer's markets and expect to debut their new food trailer very soon, which will come with brand new items like ice cream sandwiches.