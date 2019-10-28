Damaged vehicle found in search for missing college student

The search continues for a missing Alabama college student after her vehicle was found damaged in Montgomery, police say.

After receiving a tip from a citizen, Auburn police told ABC affiliate WBMA that 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard's 2017 Honda CRV was located at an apartment complex around 6 p.m. Blanchard was not found.

Blanchard, a student at Southern Union Community College in Auburn, was originally reported missing on Thursday. Police said the last person she contacted was a friend late Wednesday night.

UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris, Blanchard's stepfather, took to social media to share images of Blanchard, begging for the public to come forward with any information on the missing 19-year-old.



Blanchard is described as a light-skinned black woman who stands 5-feet 6-inches and weighs 125 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots with black stockings.

Anyone with information on Blanchard's whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3140, the anonymous tip line at (334) 246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at (334) 501-3100.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamamissing teenagermissing woman
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIST: PG&E power shutoffs affect areas in Mariposa, Madera, Fresno counties
LIST: School closures Monday due to PG&E power shutoffs
Residents stock up on supplies before thousands left in dark
Kincade Fire: SF declares local state of emergency to open shelter for evacuees
Homicide investigation underway after man is shot in Selma, police say
Fresno Co. Red Cross volunteers sent to help Kincade Fire evacuees
I-80 opens in Vallejo after fire prompted evacuation of Cal Maritime
Show More
Search continues for woman missing in Sequoia National Park, vehicle found
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegations of inappropriate relationships
Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Fresno County identified
John Conyers, longest serving black congressman, dies at 90
More TOP STORIES News