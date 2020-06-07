madera county

Madera County Sheriff's Deputy fired after using racial slur on social media

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County Sheriff's Deputy Damian Tabatabai has been fired from his position due to racially insensitive comments on social media accounts.

On Saturday afternoon around 12:30, a user on Twitter shared comments that Tabatabai made on Instagram, in which Tabatabai used a slur against African Americans. The Madera County Sheriff's Department was tagged in the tweet.

Shortly after the initial tweet, the department released a statement, saying in part, "within 90 minutes of this information coming to our attention, Acting Sheriff Tyson Pogue personally terminated the employee. Everyone at the Madera County Sheriff's Office wants you to understand - there is zero tolerance for racism or discrimination within our ranks."



Tabatabai was sworn into the Madera County Sheriff's Office on December 6, 2019.

The agency says that it appears Tabatabai's comments were made about five years before he was hired, and that they were unaware of the comments until Saturday afternoon.

The agency added that laws prohibit their background investigators to ask for social media passwords or access to accounts to check prior activity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderaracismhate speechmadera county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MADERA COUNTY
Prescribed burns taking place in Fresno and Madera Counties
Madera County sheriff signs off for final time as new role begins
Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Madera County, CHP says
Mandatory evacuation order near Hensley Lake in Madera Co. lifted after fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California coronavirus cases
Hundreds gather in northeast Fresno to voice concerns about police brutality
Man and woman injured in central Fresno shooting
California to let schools, gyms, bars reopen next week
George Floyd remembered, honored at NC service
2 men killed, woman injured in shooting outside central Fresno gas station
Visalia couple accused of baiting, beating thieves cleared of criminal wrongdoing
Show More
San Joaquin man arrested for downloading, sharing child rape videos
Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park at Lake McSwain opens for season
Kori Muhammad sentenced to life in prison without parole
Man launches into tirade over Black Lives Matter chalk art
NFL: 'We were wrong' for not listening to players about racial injustice
More TOP STORIES News