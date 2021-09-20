Society

Former Fresno city employee found guilty of 2 more felonies in 2019 domestic violence case

The judge ordered Gai to be arrested on Monday in court until the sentencing scheduled for October 8.
Former Fresno city employee arrested after new felony convictions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County judge has found former Fresno City Hall employee Daniel Gai guilty of two felony counts of making criminal threats in a 2019 domestic violence case.

The latest two felony convictions are considered strikes in California.

The latest two felony convictions are considered strikes in California.

According to the Fresno District Attorney's Office, the maximum punishment could be up to 11 years and four months in prison.




Earlier this month, Gai resigned from his job as assistant to Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld after being convicted of five other felonies related to the 2019 attack, including child abuse and assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies who arrested Gai said he had come home drunk and fought with his then-girlfriend.

They say he threw her to the floor, choked her, and threatened to kill her.

Deputies say he also attacked another woman and later knocked down his girlfriend while she held her baby.

