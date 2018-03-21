Dashcam video of deadly self-driving car crash released

Police in Tempe, Arizona have released the dashcam video from a deadly crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle and a pedestrian.The accident happened late Sunday night in the suburban Phoenix city.The video shows the exterior view of the Uber vehicle leading up to the collision, however, it does not include the collision itself due to the graphic nature of the impact. It also shows the interior view of the vehicle operator leading up to the collision.The Tempe Police Department says that even though it released the video, it is still actively investigating the crash.This is the first death involving a fully autonomous test vehicle.Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board were in Tempe on Tuesday to examine the vehicle, collect data stored on the vehicle's onboard computers and investigate the crash.The Volvo was in a self-driving mode with a human backup driver at the wheel Sunday when it hit 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg as she was walking a bicycle outside the lines of a crosswalk.Uber immediately suspended all road testing of such cars in the Phoenix area, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.The NTSB says it won't release any findings until its investigation is complete.