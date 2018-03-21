SELF DRIVING CAR

Dashcam video of deadly self-driving car crash released

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Tempe, Arizona have released the dashcam video from a deadly crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle and a pedestrian. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police in Tempe, Arizona have released the dashcam video from a deadly crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle and a pedestrian.

The accident happened late Sunday night in the suburban Phoenix city.

The video shows the exterior view of the Uber vehicle leading up to the collision, however, it does not include the collision itself due to the graphic nature of the impact. It also shows the interior view of the vehicle operator leading up to the collision.

The Tempe Police Department says that even though it released the video, it is still actively investigating the crash.

This is the first death involving a fully autonomous test vehicle.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board were in Tempe on Tuesday to examine the vehicle, collect data stored on the vehicle's onboard computers and investigate the crash.

The Volvo was in a self-driving mode with a human backup driver at the wheel Sunday when it hit 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg as she was walking a bicycle outside the lines of a crosswalk.

Uber immediately suspended all road testing of such cars in the Phoenix area, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

The NTSB says it won't release any findings until its investigation is complete.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
uberself driving carcrashtraffic fatalitiesArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SELF DRIVING CAR
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
Feds: Uber self-driving SUV saw pedestrian but didn't brake
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars in San Francisco after deadly crash
California's first driverless bus hits the road in San Ramon
More self driving car
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News