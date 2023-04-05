Dave Burd talks season 3 of 'Dave'

Dave Burd was born outside of Philadelphia, but he's gained worldwide fame as rapper Lil Dicky by never taking himself too seriously.

NEW YORK -- Dave Burd was born outside of Philadelphia, but he's gained worldwide fame as rapper Lil Dicky by never taking himself too seriously, although he is widely respected in the music industry. He has managed to translate that success into his own TV series, "Dave," which is now entering its third season on FXX. It streams on Hulu afterward.

It's being called: "masterful" and "hilarious." Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon thinks it's one of the funniest shows he has seen anywhere in a long time.

Burd has found a way to inject new life into the series by sending his alter-ego out on tour in season 3.

"It really allows you not to get stale at all," he said.

He's in a different city for individual episodes and looking for love in each place.

The tour is in keeping with a show that often reflects the star's real life because "being vulnerable is just a core part of who I am."

"Dave" is about the person behind the performer.

"Really, I'm much more of a timid, mild guy than I think I am as a rapper," he said.

It's been five years since Burd mined gold with Chris Brown in a music video. "Freaky Friday" had fun with both their images because it featured the two changing places with each other, "I wasn't ever coming into this trying to be cooler than I am, and that's always gotten me a lot of respect because even my rap name it's like a self-deprecating commentary."

Fans of the show know that his character is called Lil Dicky for a reason.

"I also wanted my stage name to really encapsulate my core truth which is: I'm an insecure, neurotic person," he said.

The way Dave sees it: everyone watching has their own insecurities so they can relate to his: "I want them to watch the show and see how I face my insecurities and then maybe that can encourage them to face their own insecurities in a different way."

Kenyon urges everyone to give "Dave" a chance if you haven't already. It's from FX Productions, owned by the same parent company as this station.