Clovis man sentenced to four years in prison for killing brother

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several teardrops on David Brewington's face symbolized an emotional Thursday at the Fresno County Courthouse.

The Clovis man convicted of killing his older brother addressed the judge, saying he is sorry.

"He was not only my brother. He was my best friend," David said. "I loved him with everything in my heart. I still do love him."

David was in court to learn his sentence. He previously pleaded no contest to manslaughter for a 2022 incident that left his 23-year-old brother, Elijah, dead.

"Once again, Elijah's temper flared, and we believe that David grabbed the knife in order to ward off another physical attack by his brother who charged David, and in a moment of chaos, lost his life," the brothers' mother, Shannon Brewington, told the judge.

David Brewington's parents provide an impact statement during his sentencing on Thursday.

The incident happened at an apartment the two brothers shared near Peach and Gettysburg Avenues in Clovis.

Investigators said David, just 21 at the time, stabbed Elijah to death after a disagreement.

In a rare move, defense attorney Kiley Clevenger says a Fresno judge lowered the initial murder charge after reviewing the evidence.

"(The judge) was not seeing any sort of malice or pre-meditation involved here, and it was more appropriately charged as a manslaughter case rather than a first-degree murder case," Clevenger told Action News.

Whether murder or manslaughter, the incident has devastated Elijah and David's parents.

You could hear the emotion, still raw in court, as they grapple with the loss of one son and a prison sentence for another.

"We will forever mourn the loss of Elijah and the loss of his potential for a positive life," Shannon told the judge. "But today, we would ask that you please consider reducing David's sentence, allowing him to pay his debt to his brother by being a solid and contributing member of society."

The judge ultimately sentenced David to four years in state prison. Because he is a youthful offender and has credit for time already served, Clevenger says David could be released in 18 months.

