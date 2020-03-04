David Valadao leads TJ Cox in District 21 primary results

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With 100% of precincts reporting, David Valadao leads TJ Cox in the race for the District 21 seat on the U.S. House of Representatives.Valadao has 53.1% of the vote and Cox with 36.1% of the vote. Ricardo De La Fuente had 8.3% of the vote.The top two candidates in the March 3 primary will advance and square off in the general election in November. Valadao is attempting to retake the seat he lost to Cox two years ago.Valadao released the following statement in response to the results of the primary: