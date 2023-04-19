Man killed in crash after driver runs stop sign in Fresno County, CHP says

Officers say the driver of a service truck was going into the intersection when they crashed into the side of a pick-up truck.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a crash in Fresno County Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Manning Avenue and James Road just before 9:30 am.

Officers say the driver of a service truck was heading north on James Road when he ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford pickup truck.

The pickup truck veered into a field.

Officers say a man in his mid-40's who was in the front passenger seat of the pickup died at the scene. The driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The driver of the service truck was not hurt.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.