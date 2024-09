Deadly shooting investigation in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened on West San Gabriel Avenue near Shaw and Marks avenues at 10:50 on Saturday night.

Police say a victim was transported to the hospital and died.

No suspect information has been released.

The shooting is under investigation.