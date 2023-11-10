Trial begins for man charged in deadly Fresno County shooting

Prosecutors did not waste any time starting to make their case against accused killer Roger Johnson on Thursday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Prosecutors did not waste any time starting to make their case against accused killer Roger Johnson on Thursday.

The 67-year-old is on trial for the death of a man in the Yokuts Valley area of Fresno County in July 2018.

In opening statements, the deputy district attorney said Gary Duane Smith stayed for free on Johnson's property in a mobile home or camper.

Tensions were running high between the two men, and Johnson wanted Smith off his property.

An argument ensued, and prosecutors say it quickly turned deadly.

"Mr. Johnson took a .22, went to that locked front door of that mobile home where Gary was on the other side, and fired one round," Deputy District Attorney Liz Owen said.

In court on Thursday, Johnson sat in a wheelchair wearing a black shirt.

He did not seem to show much emotion as witnesses testified, including one who said Johnson had several rows of marijuana plants behind his home.

But his attorney is building a self-defense case.

"It's going to be very important for you as a jury to look at the evidence presented, to figure out what intent Mr. Johnson had when that happened," defense attorney Richard Dunia said. "The question is about what happened at that door."

Jurors will hear more about that as the trial unfolds and will also see graphic photos of the scene.

That is because another man, Billy Silks, admitted in 2019 to dismembering Smith, covering his body, and trying to get rid of it four different times.

Silks previously pleaded no contest to being an accessory and improperly disposing of the body.

Action News legal analyst Tony Capozzi says such evidence could be hard for jurors to hear and see.

"The gruesomeness of the pictures will help the prosecution," Capozzi said. "But will that overwhelm a juror so much that that juror becomes so prejudicial against the defense? Can they still be fair and impartial?"

Johnson's trial is set to resume on Tuesday morning and could last about three weeks.

If convicted of murder, the 67-year-old could face up to life in prison.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.