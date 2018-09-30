Deadly train crash will block Fresno traffic for at least an hour

Fresno police say traffic could be blocked for an hour or more from Fresno City College to downtown Fresno as they investigate a deadly train crash.Investigators say a man in his twenties intentionally jumped underneath the freight train near McKinley and Blackstone just after 9 a.m. Sunday. They believe the victim was suicidal.Officers shut down both McKinley and Blackstone at the railroad tracks, and they say the traffic blockages are extensive."This train is, I'm told by the railroad company, is approximately a mile-and-a-half long and may be backed up as far as to the train station downtown," said Lt. Michael Landon of the Fresno Police Department.On Friday, another pedestrian died in a train collision.