murder mystery

Delphi murders: Police investigate fake social media profile in 2017 killings of 2 Indiana teens

Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13 were found dead after the teen girls were reported missing after hike in 2017.
By Diane Pathieu, Michelle Gallardo
EMBED <>More Videos

Police seek information on social media profile in Delphi murder case

DELPHI, Ind. -- Authorities investigating the murders of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, in Delphi, Indiana, are asking for help finding the creator of a fake social media profile named 'anthony_shots,' according to an Indiana State Police (ISP) news release.

In February 2017, Abby and Libby set out to hike at the Delphi Historic Trails during a day off from school, but they never returned home. Their bodies were discovered the next day along a railroad bridge near Dear Creek in Delphi. Nearly five years later, the killer remains at large, CNN has reported.

In 2019, police released a new sketch and additional video from one of the girl's cell phones, but despite tips flooding in, the case has yet to be solved.

RELATED: Police, FBI continue search for suspect 4 years after killing of teen girls
EMBED More News Videos

There is a new push for information four years after police found teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams dead, in Delphi, Indiana.



Monday, Detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police asked for the public's help regarding the social media profile for 'anthony_shots,' which was used from 2016 to 2017 on Snapchat, Instagram and possibly other social media sites, according to the news release.

The catfish account "used images of a known male model and portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars," ISP said. "The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them."

RELATED: Police release new video, sketch and audio of suspect in killings of Abigail Williams, Liberty German

Investigators have identified the model pictured in the photos and are clear to say "he is not a person of interest in the investigation." Detectives however are seeking information about "the person who created the anthony_shots profile," according to the news release.

"Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement by utilizing the tip email/phone number: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535," ISP said.

It is not clear how the person who created the account is connected to the killing of the two teenage girls.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianamurdersketchsocial mediamurder mysteryteen killedchild killedu.s. & worlddouble murder
MURDER MYSTERY
After Brian Laundrie found, family says they will not hold funeral
Alex Murdaugh denied bond in latest insurance fraud scandal
Murder mystery rocks Yale University
Who killed JonBenet? Investigator's family keeps the search going
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News