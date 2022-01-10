California DMV pushes online services amid Omicron surge

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is encouraging customers to use online services first to slow the spread of COVID-19.Offices across the state are still operating in person and virtually.But officials say online services are faster and a safer option to keep people healthy during the latest surge in cases.Vehicle registration, address changes, and driver's license renewals are just a few of the services that can be done online.If you do need to visit the DMV in person, officials want to remind you to wear a face mask, social distance, and limit the number of people with you in the office.