California DMV pushes online services amid Omicron surge

DMV encourages using online services instead of in-person services to slow spread of COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is encouraging customers to use online services first to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Offices across the state are still operating in person and virtually.

But officials say online services are faster and a safer option to keep people healthy during the latest surge in cases.

Vehicle registration, address changes, and driver's license renewals are just a few of the services that can be done online.

If you do need to visit the DMV in person, officials want to remind you to wear a face mask, social distance, and limit the number of people with you in the office.
DMV
