Deputies identify dead man found in Tulare County ponding basin

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man pulled from a ponding basin in Tulare County has been identified.

Sheriff's deputies say 46-year-old Francisco Radillo was found in the area of Road 44 and Avenue 228 last Saturday.

Officials say his body was found submerged in the water.

An autopsy on Radillo was conducted Wednesday. The coroner will conduct additional tests to determine an official cause of death.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218 or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.

The video above is from a previous broadcast.
