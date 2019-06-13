Deputies identify dead man found in Tulare County ponding basin

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man pulled from a ponding basin in Tulare County has been identified.Sheriff's deputies say 46-year-old Francisco Radillo was found in the area of Road 44 and Avenue 228 last Saturday.Officials say his body was found submerged in the water.An autopsy on Radillo was conducted Wednesday. The coroner will conduct additional tests to determine an official cause of death.