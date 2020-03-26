Madera County Sheriff's Office investigating deputy-involved shooting in Oakhurst

MADERA COUNTY: State Route 41 is closed in both directions between State Route 49 and Road 426 in Oakhurst due to police activity. Please avoid the area. ETO: 2:00 p.m.@MaderaCounty @MaderaSheriff @ChpOakhurst pic.twitter.com/3fsCkkwI7X — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) March 26, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Oakhurst.MCSO says a deputy and a suspect have both been transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.Deputies have taped off the area near Deli Delicious on Highway 41 in Oakhurst.