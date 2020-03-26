officer involved shooting

Madera County Sheriff's Office investigating deputy-involved shooting in Oakhurst

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Oakhurst.

MCSO says a deputy and a suspect have both been transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Deputies have taped off the area near Deli Delicious on Highway 41 in Oakhurst.



This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

